ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Channing Tatum flaunts 'Magic Mike' moves in North Carolina convenience store

EMBED </>More Videos

Channing Tatum made a surprise stop at a North Carolina convenience store this week, where the actor showed off some of his signature "Magic Mike" moves. (Facebook)

STATESVILLE, N.C. --
Actor Channing Tatum made a surprise stop at a North Carolina convenience store this week.

The "Magic Mike" star posted the encounter at the Sunoco gas station in Statesville on Facebook Live. Statesville is about 40 miles north of Charlotte.


In the six-minute video, Tatum walks through the store and grabs a beverage and candy bar before dancing with the clerk, Beatrice.

Tatum, who is known for his dance skills, has done several live videos around the state to promote his new film "Logan Lucky." The movie is about two brothers attempting to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdancenorth carolina newscelebrityCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Despacito' continues to break records and cultural barriers
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Hey now! Jeffrey Tambor gets his Hollywood star
Original Godzilla suit actor Haruo Nakajima dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Inland Empire firefighter to be honored at public memorial
Shootout erupts between suspect, police in Pacific Palisades
Girl, 12, killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Victorville
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Suspect found dead after hourslong standoff in Beverly Grove
Rams, Chargers players get into 2 fights during Irvine practice
Big rig overturns in crash on EB 10 Freeway in East LA
Show More
Lawmakers looking to change CA crosswalk flashing hand fines
Cancer patient surprised with parade for last chemo
Motorcyclist helps chase, track down Colton hit-run driver
Caltrans to start I-5 repaving project north of 14 Fwy
Knitters wanted! 5000 purple baby hats needed
More News
Top Video
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Inland Empire firefighter to be honored at public memorial
Shootout erupts between suspect, police in Pacific Palisades
Big rig overturns in crash on EB 10 Freeway in East LA
More Video