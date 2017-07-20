Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Chester Bennington, lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, has died, authorities confirmed Thursday. He was 41.Authorities responded to Bennington's home in the 2800 block of Via Victoria in Rancho Palos Verdes in the morning, where the singer was found hanged.A source told Eyewitness News they were investigating Bennington's death as a suicide.Bennington was close friends with the late rocker Chris Cornell and sang a rendition of "Hallelujah" at his funeral. Cornell had committed suicide in May by hanging himself. His birthday was also on July 20.The band, which started in Agoura Hills, gained fame with their debut album "Hybrid Theory" in 2000. Linkin Park was also scheduled to appear in "Good Morning America's" summer concert series on Aug. 4.Linkin Park was also slated to play the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 22.Bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted out his shock over Bennington's death and said the band would release a statement soon.The Phoenix, Arizona native leaves behind his wife, Talinda Bentley, and six children.