We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP pic.twitter.com/yChjFtSDH4 — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 12, 2017

#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ?? pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was such a kind, sweet, funny man. Damn. Incredible talent, even better man. RIP ? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 12, 2017

Ooooh damn....so sorry to hear about #CharlieMurphy a stand up Brother...RIP Papa.... — Luis Guzman (@IamLuisGuzman) April 12, 2017

Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed. Damn I loved Charlie Murphy ?????????? — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) April 12, 2017

Terribly saddened ... Charlie — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) April 12, 2017

Comedians, actors and more paid their respects to Charlie Murphy, who passed away from leukemia on April 12. The comedian was best known for his contributions to the sketch seriesand for being the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy.