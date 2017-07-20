ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comic-Con kicks off in San Diego; more than 100K fans attend

Comic-Con, one of the most anticipated pop culture events in the world, kicked off Thursday in San Diego. (KABC)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) --
Comic-Con, one of the most anticipated pop culture events in the world, kicked off Thursday in San Diego.

More than 100,000 movie, TV and comic book fans were in attendance for all the fun.

Movie memorabilia, collectables, comic book art and more were selling to event-goers.

Profiles in History was also at the event with a preview of a Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher auction set for September. It includes Reynolds' special Maltese Falcon reproduction and Fisher's more eclectic offerings and personal movie items.

2017 Comic-Con International: San Diego is expected to run through Sunday at the San Diego Convention Center.

