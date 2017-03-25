HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher honored at public memorial in Hollywood Hills

EMBED </>More News Videos

A public memorial service was held for mother-daughter actors Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who both died suddenly and only days apart last year. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At a public memorial celebrating the lives of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, many loving and personal photographs helped tell their story.

The mother-daughter icons died suddenly late last year, stunning the Hollywood community and their fans.

Those dedicated fans lined up early Saturday morning to see and hear it all. For Debbie's son and Carrie's brother, Todd Fisher, it was important to make the event accessible to everyone.

EMBED More News Videos

At a public memorial celebrating the lives of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, many loving and personal photographs helped tell their story.


He decided to stream the event live for the world to watch.

"We're trying to let people into our hearts and into our feelings in our living room. I said when I got up there, 'Hey, just imagine we're all sitting in a living room and this is our family get-together saying goodbye to these two family members.' That's what I wanted this to feel like," he said.

The audience heard from Debbie's longtime friend, actress Ruta Lee, and from actor Dan Aykroyd, who worked with both women and dated Carrie.

The auditorium was standing room only, filled with friends, family and the fans from all over.

Young performers from Debbie's dance studio in North Hollywood took to the stage to entertain - even offering up their own take on Debbie's classic "Singin' in the Rain" performance.

R2-D2 even made a touching appearance in remembrance of Carrie, who played "Star Wars" icon Princess Leia. Los Angeles' Gay Men's Chorus also filled the stage with song to honor both women.

Debbie co-founded the mental health charity, The Thalians. During the memorial, the group was selling a pin featuring a drawing of the two women to raise money to help others.

"There's a new fund at UCLA - it's the Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Thalians fund. It's for bipolar and mood disorders because that's something that was near and dear to their hearts," president of the group, Kira Reed Lorsch, said.

The drawing is done by artist Ricky LaChance. It shows Debbie and Carrie leaving the world together as the characters from their iconic roles. The pin will go on sale on the organization's website next week.
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood wrapcelebritymemorialfamous deathsnonprofitHollywood HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Grey's Anatomy' cast celebrates 13 seasons and counting at PaleyFest
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
MacLaine, Seyfried talk gender equality in 'The Last Word'
'Fallen Stars' movie features dogs from local animal rescues
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Rogue One' out now on digital
Disney artist still makes magic the old fashion way
'Grey's Anatomy' cast celebrates 13 seasons and counting at PaleyFest
Carrie Fisher's role won't change in 'The Last Jedi'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump supporters, protesters clash at OC march, rally
1 killed in shooting along Las Vegas Strip; gunman surrenders
1st LGBT, Latina mayor talks about her love for Montebello
Canada man's last name ruled too 'misogynistic' for license plate
Trump supporters held rally at Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Adorable baby hippo takes a dip
Shooting, possible homicide prompts multi-agency response in Beaumont
Show More
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Boyle Heights
2 killed in crashes on 91 Fwy in Anaheim; all lanes reopened
UCLA knocked out of NCAA tournament in 86-75 loss to Kentucky
Lawmakers call on FBI to help with missing minority girls
UCLA student grabbed in assault attempt on campus
More News
Top Video
Trump supporters, protesters clash at OC march, rally
1st LGBT, Latina mayor talks about her love for Montebello
Trump supporters held rally at Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Canada man's last name ruled too 'misogynistic' for license plate
More Video