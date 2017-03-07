ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Dominic Monaghan talks upcoming film 'Atomica'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dominic Monaghan discusses his upcoming film 'Atomica' with ABC7's Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actor Dominic Monaghan stopped by the ABC7 studio on Tuesday to discuss his new film "Atomica."

Viewers feel in love with Monaghan during his performances as Merry in "The Lord of the Rings" epic and as Charlie Pace in the hit ABC show "Lost."

His latest project is a mystery science fiction film which centers on affordable and renewable energy.

"The film itself is almost kind of a thriller whodunit because Sarah Hable, who plays the hero in the piece, is trying to figure out who she can trust and ultimately it's hard to trust either one of them," Monaghan explained. "It was fun for me because it's the first time I've really actually been able to play a truly mad person. The character I play, Robinson, is going through some physical problems, but also some deep mental problems as well."

"Atomica" hits theaters on March 17. The movie will be available via video on demand and digital HD on March 21.

In the video player above, watch Monaghan's full interview with ABC7's Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio.
Related Topics:
entertainmentactormovie news
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
George Michael died of natural causes, British coroner says
Rachel Lindsay excited to be 1st black 'Bachelorette'
Nick picks his final two on 'The Bachelor'
SPONSORED: "Shark Tank" casting call at Morongo Casino!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 wounded in downtown Long Beach shooting
Lancaster suspect tackled at end of high-speed chase
Pregnant woman chases down robber
Officials investigating possible human remains in Santa Clarita
Health care bill: Trump praises legislation, conservatives skeptical
Calves found tied up, in trunk of car in Beaumont
Strip mall building partially collapses in Carson
Show More
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
N.C. teen charged with decapitating mother
Election Day 2017: Los Angeles city, county voters head to polls
Study tries to determine if social media creates loneliness
More News
Top Video
Lancaster suspect tackled at end of high-speed chase
Expiration date jargon has consumers confused about when to throw away food
Study tries to determine if social media creates loneliness
Woman searching for boy who left heartbreaking apology note
More Video