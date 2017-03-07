Dominic Monaghan talks upcoming film 'Atomica'

Actor Dominic Monaghan stopped by the ABC7 studio on Tuesday to discuss his new film "Atomica."Viewers feel in love with Monaghan during his performances as Merry in "The Lord of the Rings" epic and as Charlie Pace in the hit ABC show "Lost."His latest project is a mystery science fiction film which centers on affordable and renewable energy."The film itself is almost kind of a thriller whodunit because Sarah Hable, who plays the hero in the piece, is trying to figure out who she can trust and ultimately it's hard to trust either one of them," Monaghan explained. "It was fun for me because it's the first time I've really actually been able to play a truly mad person. The character I play, Robinson, is going through some physical problems, but also some deep mental problems as well.""Atomica" hits theaters on March 17. The movie will be available via video on demand and digital HD on March 21.