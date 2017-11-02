What better way to count down to Christmas than Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas?
The annual tradition, which has been ringing in the season for the past 21 years, begins Dec. 1. This year, "25 Days of Christmas" will be expanded to include other Disney networks -- ABC, Disney Chanel, Disney Junior and Disney XD -- with a yet-to-be-announced lineup.
Check back here for the full schedule when it's announced!
Here's Freeform's movie schedule with primetime highlights in bold.
Friday, December 1
7:30am/6:30c Eloise at Christmastime
11am/10c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
1pm/12c Jack Frost
2pm/1c The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:35pm/2:35c The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:35pm/3:35c Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
7:05pm/6:05c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:15pm/8:15c Elf
11:25pm/10:25c Disney's A Christmas Carol
Saturday, December 2
1:30am/12:30c Frosty's Winter Wonderland
7am/6c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
9am/8c Mickey's Christmas Carol
9:30am/8:30c Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas
11am/10c The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
1:05pm/12:05c Disney's A Christmas Carol
3:10pm/2:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50pm/3:50c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
7pm/6c Elf
9:10pm/8:10c Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
11:50pm/10:50c The Polar Express
Sunday, December 3
7am/6c Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30am/6:30c Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas
9am/8c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
11:05am/10:05c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10pm/12:10c Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
2:15pm/1:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:55pm/2:55c The Polar Express
6:05pm/5:05c Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
8:45pm/7:45c The Santa Clause
10:50pm/9:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Claus
Monday, December 4
12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
7:30am/6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
11am/10c Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas
12:30pm/11:30c Arthur Christmas
2:30pm/1:30c The Santa Clause
4:35pm/3:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:40pm/5:40c Elf
8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Tuesday, December 5
12am/11c Four Christmases
7:30am/6:30c The Mistle-Tones
12:30pm/11:30c Four Christmases
2:30pm/1:30c Angry Angel
4:35pm/3:35c Elf
6:45pm/5:45c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:55pm/7:55c The Polar Express
Wednesday, December 6
12am/11c Eloise at Christmastime
7:30am/6:30c Snowglobe
12pm/11c Angry Angel
2:05pm/1:05c Eloise at Christmastime
4:15pm/3:15c Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
6:45pm/5:45c The Polar Express
8:50pm/7:50c Elf
Thursday, December 7
12am/11c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
7am/6c Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
11am/10c Snow Day
1pm/12c The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
4:45pm/3:45c Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:50pm/5:50c Elf
9pm/8c Toy Story
Friday, December 8
12am/11c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy
7:30am/6:30c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40pm/11:40c Eloise at Christmastime
2:45pm/1:45c Disney's A Christmas Carol
DisneyPixar's Toy Story Marathon
4:50pm/3:50c Toy Story
6:50pm/5:50c Toy Story 2
9pm/8c Toy Story 3
11:30pm/10:30c Toy Story That Time Forgot
Saturday, December 9
12am/11c Arthur Christmas
7am/6c Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas In July
9:05am/8:05c Eloise at Christmastime
11:10am/10:10c Arthur Christmas
1:15pm/12:15c Toy Story 2
3:25pm/2:25c Toy Story 3
5:55pm/4:55c Toy Story That Time Forgot
Santa Clause Double Feature
6:25pm/5:25c The Santa Clause
8:35pm/7:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Sunday, December 10
12:55am/11:55c Jack Frost
7am/6c Jack Frost
8am/7c Snow Day
10:05am/9:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
12:10pm/11:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:15pm/1:15c Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:20pm/3:20c The Santa Clause
6:30pm/5:30c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:40pm/7:40c Elf
10:50pm/9:50c Four Christmases
Monday, December 11
7am/6c The Bells of Fraggle Rock
7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11am/10c The Little Drummer Boy
11:30am/10:30c Disney's A Christmas Carol
1:35pm/12:35c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:40pm/1:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:40pm/2:40c Four Christmases
5:50pm/4:50c Elf
8pm/7c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform holiday special)
9pm/8c The Polar Express
12am/11c Eloise at Christmastime
Tuesday, December 12
7am/6c Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
7:30am/6:30c Eloise at Christmastime
11am/10c Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
12:10pm/11:10c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
2:20pm/1:20c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4pm/3c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6:40pm/5:40c The Polar Express
8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause
12am/11c Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Wednesday, December 13
7am/6 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
7:30am/6:30c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
11am/10c Rudolph's Shiny New Year
12:10pm/11:10c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50pm/12:50c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
4:30pm/3:30c Elf
6:40pm/5:40c The Santa Clause
8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12am/11c The Year Without a Santa Claus
1am/12c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Thursday, December 14
7am/6c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
8:30am/7:30c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
11am/10c Mickey's Christmas Carol
11:30am/10:30c Christmas Cupid
1:30pm/12:30c Elf
3:40pm/2:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:40pm/3:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:45pm/5:45c Four Christmases
8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12am/11c Angry Angel
Friday, December 15
7am/6c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9am/8c The Little Drummer Boy
11am/10c Eloise at Christmastime
1pm/12c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3pm/2c Angry Angel
5pm/4c Four Christmases
7:10pm/6:10c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:20pm/8:20c Elf
11:30pm/10:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:30am/12:30c Mickey's Christmas Carol
Saturday, December 16
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy
7:30am/6:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:35am/8:35c Mickey's Christmas Carol
10:05am/9:05c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
11:35am/10:35c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
1:05pm/12:05c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:45pm/1:45c The Polar Express
4:55pm/3:55c The Santa Clause
7:05pm/6:05c Elf
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55pm/10:55 Christmas with the Kranks(Freeform premiere)
Sunday, December 17
7am/6c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30am/7:30c Christmas with the Kranks
10:40am/9:40c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:20pm/12:20c The Polar Express
2:30pm/1:30c Disney's Prep & Landing
3pm/2c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
3:30pm/2:30c The Santa Clause
5:35pm/4:35c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:15pm/7:15c Disney's Frozen
10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Monday, December 18
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy
7:30am/6:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
8:35am/7:35c Four Christmases
10:40am/9:40c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:50pm/11:50c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
3:25pm/2:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:30pm/4:30c Disney's Frozen
8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (Freeform holiday special)
9pm/8c Elf
12am/11c Arthur Christmas
Tuesday, December 19
7am/6c Frosty's Winter Wonderland
7:30am/6:30c Arthur Christmas
9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
12:20pm/12:20c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
1:20pm/12:20c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
3:30pm/2:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:30pm/3:30c Elf
6:40pm/5:40c Christmas with the Kranks
8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12am/11c Angry Angel
Wednesday, December 20
7am/6c Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30am/6:30c The Mistle-Tones
9:30am/8:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
10:30am/9:30c Angry Angel
12:30pm/11:30c Eloise at Christmastime
2:30pm/1:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:30pm/2:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
4:35pm/3:35c Christmas with the Kranks
6:40pm/5:40c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:50pm/7:50c Elf
12am/11c Four Christmases
Thursday, December 21
7am/6c Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
8am/7c Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
8:30am/7:30c Jack Frost
9:30am/8:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
10:35am/9:35c Eloise at Christmastime
12:35pm/11:35c Holiday in Handcuffs
2:35pm/1:35c Christmas with the Kranks
4:35pm/2:35c Four Christmases
6:40pm/5:40c Elf
8:50pm/7:50c The Polar Express
10:55pm/9:55c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12am/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Friday, December 22
7am/6c Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
8am/7c Christmas with the Kranks
10:05am/9:05c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:05am/10:05c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
1:15pm/12:15c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:20pm/1:20c The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:20pm/2:20c Arthur Christmas
5:25pm/4:25c The Polar Express
Santa Clause Double Feature
7:30pm/6:30c The Santa Clause
9:40pm/8:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:50pm/10:50c Elf
Saturday, December 23
7am/6c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:10am/8:10c Four Christmases
11:15am/10:15c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:50pm/11:50c Elf
3pm/2c The Santa Clause
5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:10pm/6:10c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:20pm/8:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
12am/11c Disney's A Christmas Carol
Sunday, December 24
7am/6c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
9:05am/8:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:05am/10:05c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:10am/11:10c Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:15pm/1:15c The Polar Express
4:25pm/3:25c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
6:35pm/5:35c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15pm/8:15c Elf
11:25pm/10:25c The Santa Clause
1:30am/12:30c 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Monday, December 25
7am/6c Frosty's Winter Wonderland
7:30am/6:30c Disney's Prep & Landing
8am/7c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
8:30am/7:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11am/10c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35pm/11:35c The Polar Express
2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
4:45pm/3:45c The Santa Clause
6:45pm/5:45c Elf
8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12am/11c Four Christmases
