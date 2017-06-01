ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

eBay UK preventing ticket scalping for Manchester benefit concert

(Rui Vieira/AP Photo | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Online reseller eBay is working to prevent ticket scalpers for Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert.



The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured many more at a Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Proceeds from the show will go to an emergency fund for the city and the British Red Cross.

The concert is set to feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas and other artists. Tickets for the show sold out in less than six minutes.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmanchester explosionu.s. & worldmusicebay
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Captain Underpants' flies off book shelves onto big screen
'Wonder Woman' role took intense training for Gal Gadot
Keri Russell earns star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Deanna Stagliano dishes on this season of 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump announces complete withdrawal from climate pact
1 dead in small plane crash near Ventura, fire department says
Witnesses report gunshots and explosions in Manila
Iconic pink wall in LA gets rainbow makeover for Pride
Hydrant sheared, traffic pole toppled in Westlake crash
LA deputies rescue teen threatening to jump off bridge
Vigil held for man killed in hit-run in South LA
Show More
James Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia
Doctors: Breast tissue changes should be monitored
NY student has 'subway graduation' on train
Mr. Met gives fan the finger, employee out as team mascot
Portland train stabbing survivor says focus should be on 'those little girls'
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos