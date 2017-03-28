ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Emmy Rossum's Benedict Canyon home burglarized

Emmy Rossum arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

BENEDICT CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Emmy Rossum's Benedict Canyon home was burglarized, Los Angeles police said, making the actress the latest target in a string of high-profile home heists.

The burglary occurred sometime between March 22 and March 24, police said.

According to investigators, $150,000 in jewelry and other items were taken from the property.

Police say they don't know if this burglary is connected to recent home burglaries of other stars around Southern California.

Earlier this month, the Hollywood Hills home of model and reality star Kendall Jenner was burglarized. Authorities said $200,000 in jewelry was taken from her home.

Also in March, Lakers player Nick Young's Tarzana home was burglarized with approximately $500,000 in jewelry and other items stolen from his property.

Other celebrities whose homes were burglarized in 2017 include Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, former Laker Derek Fisher and singer Alanis Morissette.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
