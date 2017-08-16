ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Enough is enough:'Jimmy Kimmel urges supporters to abandon Trump

The late night host had a blunt message for the president's supporters. (Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube)

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel gave a political but comedic monologue Tuesday night, urging the president's supporters to abandon him.

After Trump hosted a press conference where he repeatedly refused to condemn violent right-wing demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virgnia, Kimmel decided to address Donald Trump's supporters.


"And I'm not joking when I say I would feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister was running this country," Kimmel said, referring to the "Game of Thrones" character. "It started as a press conference about infrastructure, and ended with our president making an angry and passionate defense of white supremacists. It was like if your book club meeting turned into a cockfight. It really was remarkable."

Then he suggested a plan he said he hoped everyone could get behind: Promote the president to king to reduce his power.

"Think about it," he said. "England has a queen. She lives in a palace. Everyone makes a big deal when she shows up. She has no power at all."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelcharlottesville demonstrationsdonald trump
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch one movie a day in theater for $10 a month
This Day in History: Elvis Presley passes away
New Roman Polanski acccuser comes forward
Lin-Manuel Miranda to hold 'Hamilton' ticket lottery outside Pantages
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Memorial held for woman killed in Charlottesville attack
Metro testing new passenger screening system in DTLA
Sex-assault suspect sought after attacking woman in Van Nuys
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Do smartphones lead to depression in kids?
Show More
LA Chargers offer free team tattoos at Hollywood parlor
Reactions heated to Trump comments
Video shows man putting up fallen American flag at OC home
Details reveal what led to fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Officials investigating drug death at activist's West Hollywood home
More News
Photos
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos