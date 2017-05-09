ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ex-'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller gets 1 year in prison

FILE - In this May 13, 2015 file photo, Abby Lee Miller arrives at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

PITTSBURGH --
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.

A federal judge in Pittsburgh also ordered Miller to pay a $40,000 fine and spend two years on probation following her release.

Miller pleaded guilty in both cases last year.

Prosecutors said she tried to cheat her creditors by hiding $775,000 worth of income and deserved prison. Miller's attorneys argued for probation, saying her creditors were made whole after the fraud was discovered.

The "Dance Moms" star was known for her brash behavior and pursuit of perfectionism from her students.

Miller announced in March that she was leaving the show.
Related Topics:
entertainmentbankruptcycelebrityreality televisionlegalsentencingprisonu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here's the GMA Summer Concert Series line-up
'Dancing with the Stars' doubles competitor workload
It's official: 'American Idol' is returning!
Jimmy Kimmel returns to host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction to be tossed, judge rules
4 killed, 1 critically injured in fiery rollover crash in Highland
Fights erupt in Florida airport over canceled Spirit Airlines flights
OC father fighting deportation order
Liberal Moon Jae-in claims victory as South Korea's new president
It's official: 'American Idol' is returning!
6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vanuatu in South Pacific
Show More
Ducklings rescued from storm drain
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
Shark sightings on the rise along SoCal coast
New Dove campaign sparks backlash online
Grandma of teen suspected of stabbing OC mom speaks out
More News
Photos
Prowler dies after standoff with LAPD at Sunland-Tujunga home
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
More Photos