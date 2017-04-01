ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Gary Austin, founder of The Groundlings Theatre, dies at 75

After a long battle with cancer, Gary Austin, the founder of Los Angeles' The Groundlings Theatre, died Saturday. He was 75. (KABC)

After a long battle with cancer, Gary Austin, the founder of Los Angeles' The Groundlings Theatre, died Saturday.

Some of his students gathered at the theatre to say goodbye that evening. They spoke about the 75-year-old's many talents and how he taught those he met to see life through truth, to laugh at the improperness of society and to find the significance in the insignificant.

"Gary was so inspirational. He's the reason that we're all here," said Annie Sertich, teacher and director at Groundlings. "It's a huge loss to our community."

She added that Austin gave a suit out of his locker to actor Paul Reubens that ended up becoming Pee-wee Herman's iconic outfit.

Groundlings first opened in 1974. Some of the theatre's most notable alumni include Melissa McCarthy, Will Ferrell and Kathy Griffin.
