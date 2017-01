A big will-they-or-won't-they question was finally answered on "General Hospital" with the wedding of fan favorites Nathan and Maxie.Actor Ryan Paevey, who plays Nathan West on the ABC soap, visited Eyewitness News live to talk about the show.He also discussed his new role as a villain in an upcoming film and his hobbies which include motorcycles and nature photography. To view Paevey's chat with George Pennacchio, watch the video above.