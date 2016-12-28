ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

GoFundMe campaign launched to 'protect Betty White from 2016'
EMBED </>More News Videos

Man starts GoFundMe account to 'protect Betty White from 2016.' (Chris Pizzello/Invision)

In a year that has seen its share of celebrity deaths, one man is determined to make sure Betty White stays alive until the New Year.

"Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she's okay with it, I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan. 1, 2017," the page stated.

After the death of actress Carrie Fisher, Demetrios Hrysikos created the GoFundMe account. The page had raised over more than $3,300 as of Wednesday afternoon. In addition, the GoFundMe page has been shared 29,000 times.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

He wrote that if White didn't want his protection services, all of the money donated would go to help the Spartanburg Little Theatre in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Hrysikos' original goal was to raise $2,000.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fans create star for Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Garry Shandling died from blood clot, coroner says
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
SWAT team in standoff with armed man at Loma Linda home
Video shows desperate efforts to save boys from Watts house fire
Mom posts to Facebook before suffocating child, killing self, police say
Fans create star for Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Man killed in stabbing near Belvedere Skatepark in East LA
3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley
WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagle eggs expected to hatch
Show More
Resident fights off intruder with firewood at NC home
3 earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 to 5.7 strike near Lake Tahoe
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scout pack
Bicyclist critical after Hyde Park hit-and-run captured on video
Man fatally stabbed in Bay Area Target on Christmas Eve
More News
Top Video
Fans create star for Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scout pack
Video shows desperate efforts to save boys from Watts house fire
Bicyclist critical after Hyde Park hit-and-run captured on video
More Video