'Guardians' cast, director release retro music video

The director and cast of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2" put together a music video featuring David Hasselhoff that pays tribute to an earlier, cheesier era.

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2" becomes available for digital download on Tuesday and to mark the occasion, the director and cast put together an old-school music video.

The video for "Guardians Inferno," purportedly by "The Sneepers," features movie cast members Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt - along with a cameo from Stan Lee, of course.


It also features a rap by none other than David Hasselhoff.

Stylistically, it recalls a time when music videos were not quite as professional as they are today.

"I am a big fan of these nostalgic, old videos on YouTube that I like to go back and watch," said James Gunn, director of the "Guardians" franchise. "Early music videos. Before things were beautiful, before things were perfect, before things were too choreographed."

The video, directed by David Yarovesky, was released Sunday and had already hit 2 million views on Facebook by Monday. It is also included in DVD and Blu Ray copies of the film, which are available Aug. 22.
