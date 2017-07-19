Halloween Time at Disneyland extending to California Adventure

Oogie Boogie's silhouette greets visitors in an artist rendering of Halloween Time at Disney's California Adventure park.

Come October, Disneyland's California Adventure park will ring in the spooky holiday for the first time.The park will feature Halloween displays and themed rides at Cars Land and along Buena Vista Street.For Cars Land, the citizens of Radiator Springs will be in costumes such as a Jack-Oil Lantern. Two of the area's attractions will also go spooky: Mater's Junkyard Jamboree will become Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters will be Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween.Along Buena Vista Street, there will be decorations inspired by "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas." Oogie Boogie will take over the entrance to the park as his oversized silhouette greets visitors and a swarm of bats circles the Carthay Circle Theatre.At Disneyland, guests will see the famous Pumpkin Festival at the entrance and can go on their favorite spooky-themed rides: the holiday-themed Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy.Mickey's Halloween Party will also be back and California Adventure will feature a pre-party mix-in. Guests who arrive early can go to both parks for three hours before the big celebration.