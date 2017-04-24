ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Happy Days' star Erin Moran likely died from cancer, authorities say

Erin Moran arrives at the Fox Reality Channel Really Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Authorities say former "Happy Days" star Erin Moran likely died from cancer at her southern Indiana home.

A statement released Monday by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department says an autopsy revealed the 56-year-old actress had stage-four cancer, but doesn't specify what type.

The department says Moran died Saturday in the rural community of New Salisbury, about 20 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky. Officials say standard toxicology test results are pending but that no illegal narcotics were found at the home.

A Burbank, California, native, Moran began acting in TV and movies before she was 10 years old. In 1974, she was cast in "Happy Days" as Joanie Cunningham, the kid sister to high school student Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathstelevision
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cheryl Ladd plays devil of a mother in 'Unforgettable'
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Chris Pratt honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Director talks 'Let It Fall' documentary on 1992 LA riots
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
Man gets 15 years in prison for 2014 Da Vinci apartment fire
Toddler struck, killed by vehicle in South L.A.
Obama holds 1st public event since leaving office
OC dental clinic where children contracted infections reopens
Falcons player receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
Show More
Cheryl Ladd plays devil of a mother in 'Unforgettable'
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
Granada Hills school wins 3rd straight U.S. academic decathlon title
Pedestrian struck, killed on 60 Freeway in City of Industry
Man, woman gunned down in South Los Angeles
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos