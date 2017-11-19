ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harrison Ford helps out driver who veered off 126 Fwy in Santa Paula

Harrison Ford, pictured in January 2016. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) --
Action hero Harrison Ford lent a hand to first responders after a driver veered off a highway in Santa Paula and crashed into an embankment Sunday.

Authorities said around 12:10 p.m. a call came in regarding a vehicle on the side of the road on the eastbound 126 Freeway.

Ford, who was either leaving from or going to the Santa Paula Airport, helped the victim, authorities said. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

A representative for the actor did not have a comment.
