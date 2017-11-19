Action hero Harrison Ford lent a hand to first responders after a driver veered off a highway in Santa Paula and crashed into an embankment Sunday.Authorities said around 12:10 p.m. a call came in regarding a vehicle on the side of the road on the eastbound 126 Freeway.Ford, who was either leaving from or going to the Santa Paula Airport, helped the victim, authorities said. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.A representative for the actor did not have a comment.