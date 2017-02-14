ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harrison Ford landing mishap at John Wayne Airport investigated by FAA

EMBED </>More News Videos

Actor Harrison Ford, pictured at Santa Monica airport hours before a landing mishap at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (FameFlynet Pictures)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Actor Harrison Ford was involved in an aviation incident at John Wayne Airport in which he flew over a passenger airliner and landed in the wrong location, Eyewitness News has learned.

The actor was cleared to land on a runway at John Wayne and correctly read back the instructions. Instead, his single-engine Aviat Husky landed on a taxiway that sits parallel to the runway and flew above a Boeing 737 on the ground.

The American Airlines 737, with 110 passengers and six crew onboard, was bound for Dallas-Ft. Worth as it sat at the intersection of two taxiways. The passenger jet was waiting for Ford's plane to land on the runway in front of them, but instead it flew over them and landed on the taxiway.

The FAA says it is investigating the incident. Ford's representatives had no immediate comment.

Ford is known as an experienced pilot with decades of experience, but has been involved in several incidents over the years.

In 1999, he was piloting a helicopter when it crashed near Santa Clarita, though neither he nor his instructor pilot were injured.

In March 2015, he made an emergency landing on a golf course in Venice after his vintage plane suffered engine failure.

He has also used his piloting skills to rescue hikers and provide other emergency services.

PHOTOS: Harrison Ford injured in Venice plane crash
Related Topics:
entertainmentaviationcelebritySanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What men's styles will shine on the Oscars red carpet this year?
Disney ends deal with YouTube star 'PewDiePie' over anti-Semitic stunt
Meet the first African-American 'Bachelorette'
Nick questions everything, who will get a hometown date?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty in aiding terror attack
LA to allow homeless to pay parking tickets with community service
Bob Hope family opposing historic status for Toluca Lake home
$2 million in jewelry stolen from Alanis Morissette LA home
50,000 Valentine's Day cards lift patients' spirits at Children's Hospital LA
Suspected serial killer spent time in Anaheim, more victims feared
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Show More
What men's styles will shine on the Oscars red carpet this year?
Rancho Cucamonga day care owner accused of child sex assault
Oroville Dam-area mandatory evacuations lifted
George Takei unveils petition against Muslim ban with 300K signatures
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
More News
Top Video
LA to allow homeless to pay parking tickets with community service
Rancho Cucamonga day care owner accused of child sex assault
Bob Hope family opposing historic status for Toluca Lake home
50,000 Valentine's Day cards lift patients' spirits at Children's Hospital LA
More Video