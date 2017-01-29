Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees

Check out the full list of SAG Awards winners and nominees below.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Julia Louis-Drefyus for Veep
Uzo Aduba for Orange is the New Black
Jane Fonda for Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lily Tomlin for Grace and Frankie
FILM CATEGORIES
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling for La La Land
Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington for Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams for Arrival
Emily Blunt for The Girl On The Train
Natalie Portman for Jackie
Emma Stone for La La Land
Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali for Moonlight
Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant for Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges for Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel for Lion
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis for Fences
Naomie Harris for Moonlight
Nicole Kidman for Lion
Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
black-ish
Modern Family
Orange is the New Black
Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us
Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones
John Lithgow for The Crown
Rami Malek for Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey for House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things
Claire Foy for The Crown
Thandie Newton for Westworld
Winona Ryder for Stranger Things
Robin Wright for House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson for black-ish
Tituss Burgess for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell for Modern Family
William H. Macy for Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor for Transparent
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Riz Ahmed for The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Bryan Cranston for All The Way
John Turturro for The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard for Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman for American Crime
Audra McDonald for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington for Confirmation
STUNT CATEGORIES
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Marvel's Daredevil
Marvel's Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld