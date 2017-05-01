ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Heroic Newtown teacher among those competing on 'Millionaire' this week

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is celebrating "Teacher Appreciation Week" and among them is Kaitlin Roig-Debellis.


Roig-Debellis saved the lives of all 15 of her first grade students during the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. She bravely hid for 45 minutes in silence stuffed into a tiny bathroom with her students as they hid from the gunman.

Also playing for one million dollars is an attorney-turned-high school social studies teacher Bob Scarpone. He's from Flanders, New Jersey. He left the legal profession behind to follow his calling as a teacher.

Kindergarten teacher and humanitarian Sonya Romero of Albuquerque, New Mexico, went above and beyond the call of a teacher by becoming a foster parent to two of her former students.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Sonya get a question correct on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire."


Lastly, high school dean of students Jen Sculley of Denver, Colorado, donated one of her kidneys to a student in need.

You won't want to miss these inspiring teachers getting their chance to walk away with $1 million! "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" airs weekdays in national syndication.
