Blac Chyna says she feels 'betrayed' by Rob Kardashian in ABC News exclusive interview

Saying she felt betrayed, Blac Chyna is talking publicly for the first time since nude photos of her were posted on social media by her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Saying she felt betrayed, Blac Chyna is talking publicly for the first time since nude photos of her were posted on social media by her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.

The comments come the evening before Chyna and her attorney, Lisa Bloom, take Kardashian to court to seek a restraining order against him.

Kardashian posted naked photos of his ex - and the mother of his child - on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday. The buzz on social media surrounded concern for Kardashian and Chyna's daughter. #PoorDream was trending on Twitter as hundreds weighed in on her parents' feud.

In an interview with ABC News and Good Morning America, Chyna said she was devastated.

"How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me and I'm like, 'Wow, OK.' Like, this is a person that I trusted, I confide in," she said. "I had felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know. I felt...betrayed."

In response to Kardashian saying he was used by Chyna so she can gain fame and fortune, the reality star said she had a following before her ties with the famous family.

"I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians. That's why everybody cares so much," she said.

For more on Chyna's interview, watch GMA on Monday starting at 7 a.m., and you can find the full interview on Nightline Monday night.
