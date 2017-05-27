Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem once again taps into his villainous side, this time, for "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." He plays Capt. Salazar, a man whose sole focus is revenge."He has some dimension that makes him more interesting to play and to watch, I guess," Bardem said. "And there's a back story that it's very interesting that goes back to the origin of Jack Sparrow himself, and everything makes sense."You'll recognize Javier for part of the movie, but for much of it - a three-hour transformation left him almost unrecognizable."The detail of the wardrobe, the swords, the make-up, when they put everything together and you own it - of course helps you in a big way," he said.And then there are parts of the film that really test an actor's mettle: performing opposite to a lot of "nothing" until state-of-the-art special effects are added much later."I'm blown away because I was there. And I was running by these blue screens and they tell you what you are watching or what's going to be on screen," he said. "There's a part of you that you go, 'really? Are you going to be able to do all of that?' And they are."With his move into a "Pirates" life, Bardem will be introduced to a whole new fan base - kids!"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is rated PG-13 and in theaters nationwide.