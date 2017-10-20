ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jim Carrey to testify in wrongful death suit involving suicide of girlfriend

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Jim Carrey has been ordered to take the stand next week in the wrongful death case involving the suicide of his girlfriend, Cathriona White. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After months of delays actor Jim Carrey has been ordered to take the stand next week in the wrongful death case involving the suicide of his girlfriend, Cathriona White.

White's estranged husband and her mother are suing Carrey.

White died in 2015 after overdosing on prescription pills at her Sherman Oaks home.

The plaintiffs' lawyer plans to ask, among other things, why Carrey allegedly provided White with illegal drugs.

Attorney Michael Avenatti says, "This is a search for the truth and we will find it. And when we do, it will not end well for Mr. Carrey."

But Carrey's attorneys claim, among other things, a plot to extort millions of dollars from him, plus another false claim that he gave her sexually transmitted diseases.

Carrey's team claims the suit against him is grounded in fraud.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritylawsuitLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Weinstein accused of raping Italian actress in LA hotel room in 2013
Mariah Carey's Los Angeles home burglarized
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Selena to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Groups protest Steve Bannon during GOP convention speech in OC
Series of suspicious fires in NoHo put police on high alert
Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Woman charged in DUI death of Santa Clarita mother
Wildlife officials conduct largest animal-smuggling crackdown in LA history
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Woman pleads guilty in DUI death of LAPD officer
Show More
Petitions: Bring back Vin Scully for World Series games
CA files suit against retailer Curacao for predatory business practices
Body found in apparent Crestline cave collapse
Rattlesnake found in Riverside resident's pool
Weinstein accused of raping Italian actress in LA hotel room in 2013
More News
Top Video
Series of suspicious fires in NoHo put police on high alert
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Wildlife officials conduct largest animal-smuggling crackdown in LA history
More Video