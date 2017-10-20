After months of delays actor Jim Carrey has been ordered to take the stand next week in the wrongful death case involving the suicide of his girlfriend, Cathriona White.White's estranged husband and her mother are suing Carrey.White died in 2015 after overdosing on prescription pills at her Sherman Oaks home.The plaintiffs' lawyer plans to ask, among other things, why Carrey allegedly provided White with illegal drugs.Attorney Michael Avenatti says, "This is a search for the truth and we will find it. And when we do, it will not end well for Mr. Carrey."But Carrey's attorneys claim, among other things, a plot to extort millions of dollars from him, plus another false claim that he gave her sexually transmitted diseases.Carrey's team claims the suit against him is grounded in fraud.