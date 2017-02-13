ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel finds out if Matt Damon is the father of his unborn child

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tonight, on ''Jimmy Kimmel Live,'' Jimmy finds out who the REAL father is of his unborn child. (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

There's nothing that Jimmy Kimmel hates more in this world than Matt Damon. So the late night host would obviously be devastated if it were revealed that Damon were the true father of his unborn child.

The paternal truth will be revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelABCtelevisionmoviesdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: Stars arrive on red carpet for BAFTAs
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
See the 2017 Grammy Awards winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father, teen daughter killed in Palmdale high-speed crash
Oroville Dam-area evacuees might not return until spillway is fixed
SoCal couple donates wedding budget to help starving children
Wife, stepson charged in murder of KKK 'imperial wizard'
SPONSORED: McDonald's introduces two new Big Mac sizes
Parents' concern grows over South Gate teacher's meningitis death
Jerry Sandusky's son arrested on child sex charges
Show More
Canadian PM Trudeau, President Trump talk trade at White House
Mammoth Mountain slopes to stay open until July 4
Suspect sought in wild South El Monte smash-and-grab
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
Some SoCal rescue crews requested at Oroville Dam
More News
Top Video
Father, teen daughter killed in Palmdale high-speed crash
Parents' concern grows over South Gate teacher's meningitis death
Suspect sought in wild South El Monte smash-and-grab
Canadian PM Trudeau, President Trump talk trade at White House
More Video