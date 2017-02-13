There's nothing that Jimmy Kimmel hates more in this world than Matt Damon. So the late night host would obviously be devastated if it were revealed that Damon were the true father of his unborn child.
The paternal truth will be revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Jimmy Kimmel finds out if Matt Damon is the father of his unborn child
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories