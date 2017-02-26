OSCARS

Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jimmy Kimmel called in a special candy airdrop for the Oscars crowd. (Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S.© 2017)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Jimmy Kimmel proved to be a gracious host at the 89th Oscars as he provided candy for the crowd.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host checked up on the Hollywood stars during the awards ceremony.

"How are you guys holding up? Are you hungry? Can I get you anything? Is there anything that anybody needs?" Kimmel asked.

Kimmel noted that none of the stars in attendance had any candy.

"This is a show about the movies and you can't have movies without candy," Kimmel said. "It's un-American, right?"

The host then called in a special airdrop of candy for the crowd.

"If you close your eyes and wish very hard," Kimmel said. "Little bags of Red Vines and Junior Mints will appear from the sky raining down on you."

Little bags of candy fell from the ceiling as the crowd laughed and reached for the treats.

Kimmel joked, "Next year, we should give out the awards this way."
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmercedes art of winningaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
Bill Paxton, known for roles in 'Aliens' and 'Titanic,' dies at 61
58-year-old Army veteran reported missing near downtown LA
Show More
Magic Castle death appears to be accidental, coroner says
Santa Monica PD seeking witnesses to suspicious death
'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97, family says
Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia
Pickup plows into New Orleans crowd, injuring 28; driver arrested
More News
Top Video
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
'Service' animals like pigs, lizards on airplanes raising new concerns
Pomona community mourns 8-year-old shot in drive-by
Body found in Los Feliz amid search for missing San Fernando teen
More Video