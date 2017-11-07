ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

JUST KIDDING! Sean 'Diddy' Combs not changing name to 'Brother Love'

After Sean "Diddy" Combs caused a media frenzy by announcing another name change, the Grammy-winning artist admitted that he was just kidding. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After Sean "Diddy" Combs caused a media frenzy by announcing another name change, the Grammy-winning artist admitted that he was just kidding.

Sean Combs, formerly known as "Puff Daddy, Puffy, P-Diddy," and most recently, "Diddy," told his Twitter followers Saturday that he decided to change his name to "Love." Or more specifically, "Brother Love."

"I'm just not who I am before," he said. "I'm something different. So my new name is 'Love,' aka 'Brother Love.'"


Yet in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, the rapper admitted that his name change announcement was all a farce.

"I see you can't play with the internet," he posted to Instagram.



He said that the whole joke was "a part of his alter egos."

Some used Diddy's "announcement" as an opportunity to crack a culturally relevant joke.
