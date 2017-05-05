ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kristen Bell sings 'Do you wanna be his prom date?' in 'Frozen'-themed promposal

(Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

This promposal could thaw a frozen heart. One high school student asked the question in an elaborate, Frozen-themed stunt with the help of none other than Kristen Bell.


Bell, who voices Princess Anna, was guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday while Kimmel stays home with his newborn son. Bell set up the sweet moment by convincing a Los Angeles high school student, Sarah, that she was playing a game for prizes.

The game was that Sarah and another contestant were dressed up like the princesses from Frozen and had to go find someone dressed as Kristoff outside Kimmel's studio. Unbeknownst to Sarah, she was playing against an actress, and under the costume was a school friend, Michael. He wanted to ask her to prom, but he needed Bell's help to do it.

"Do you wanna be his prom date? And go with Michael to the prom?" she sang to the tune of "Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?"

As Bell kept singing, Sarah grabbed the microphone to tell Michael yes, and the pair hugged as Bell finished up her song.

The teens received the ultimate prom package, including a glam session for Sarah, a tux rental for Michael and a stretch a limo.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios, ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentbuzzworthywatercoolerfrozenmoviepromhigh schoolfunny videojimmy kimmel
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell share rare double Walk of Fame ceremony
Meet Darthvader Williamson (Yes, his real name)
New dark comedy explores life after 'happily ever after' in 'The Lovers'
Alanis Morissette's former manager sentenced for stealing from her
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
San Bernardino attack victims' families sue social media giants
Mark Hamill, stormtroopers help honor USC students
LaVar Ball's company unveils son Lonzo Ball's $495 shoes
2 arrested in deadly shooting spree in Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada
Video shows intruder creeping around Riverside woman's apartment
LA close to achieving 'no-kill' status, officials say
House passes GOP health care bill to replace Obamacare
Show More
New Honda dealership promises jobs in South LA
Self-proclaimed psychics bilk thousands from clients
Planned Parenthood supporters protest outside Rep. Knight's office
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell share rare double Walk of Fame ceremony
'Feeding the 5000' festival served thousands lunch at Pershing Square
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos