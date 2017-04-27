LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Lady Gaga is calling on her fans in the Southland to be a part of her new film "A Star is Born."
Gaga is co-starring in the latest remake of the film classic with Bradley Cooper, who is also directing. It's expected to be released in September 2018.
Production for a country western concert scene in the film is scheduled for May 2 and 3 at the Greek Theatre.
To be part of it, you have to be over 18 and buy tickets for $12. More information is available at the Greek's website.
Those who attend will play a member of the audience at the country music concert, and appropriate dress - such as jeans and boots - is recommended. Cellphones should be left at home.
Proceeds go to Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.