Gaga fans can get to the Greek to be part of her new film

In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Lady Gaga arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Lady Gaga is calling on her fans in the Southland to be a part of her new film "A Star is Born."

Gaga is co-starring in the latest remake of the film classic with Bradley Cooper, who is also directing. It's expected to be released in September 2018.

Production for a country western concert scene in the film is scheduled for May 2 and 3 at the Greek Theatre.

To be part of it, you have to be over 18 and buy tickets for $12. More information is available at the Greek's website.

Those who attend will play a member of the audience at the country music concert, and appropriate dress - such as jeans and boots - is recommended. Cellphones should be left at home.

Proceeds go to Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.
