ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Latin music star Luis Miguel arrested in DTLA for failing to appear in court

Mexican singer Luis Miguel performs during a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday March 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Mexican singer Luis Miguel was arrested Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles after failing to appear in court multiple times for a breach of contract lawsuit involving his former manager.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for the five-time Grammy winner a few weeks ago because of his failed appearances. Miguel, 47, was released from custody after posting bond.

Court documents show that William Brockhaus, who represented Miguel from 2013 to 2015, attempted to collect more than $1 million.

Brockhaus sued Miguel in Texas in 2014, claiming the singer failed to pay him based on a 2012 management contract they signed.

The singer was ordered to pay Brockhaus in July 2016 by a federal judge in New York. In January, a judge ordered Miguel to turn over a 2013 Rolls Royce to help make the payments.

Miguel, who has also won four Latin Grammys and is known as "El Sol de México" (The Sun of Mexico), has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and enjoyed a successful career in multiple genres, including pop, mariachi, ballads and boleros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmentarrestsinginghispanicmusic newsmusicDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
Writers Guild, producers reach tentative deal; strike averted
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
DOJ will not charge Baton Rouge officers in death of Alton Sterling
Former U.S. ambassador to Syria recalls encounter with Assad
Jurupa Valley police investigating fatal shooting
USC student charged with raping woman, 19, in dorm
Civil case over 2012 fatal officer shooting in Anaheim gets retrial
Garcetti may consider 2020 White House run, NY Times reports
Shocking number of sex assaults in schools revealed by AP
Show More
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy shoots himself while training
White S.C. officer pleads guilty in fatal shooting of black man
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
Hit-and-run driver kills man changing tire on 405 Fwy, CHP says
LA Food Bowl celebrates city's best restaurants, chefs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos