Legendary comedy stars, writers, producers inducted into TV Hall of Fame

The Television Academy celebrated its 2017 Hall of Fame inductees Wednesday night. (KABC)

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Television Academy celebrated its 2017 Hall of Fame inductees Wednesday night.

The honorees included some comedy stars who changed the face of late night TV in 1975, such as the original cast of "Saturday Night Live."

Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes was honored along with writer-producer John Wells, who's behind more than 900 hours of television.

To see more of the honorees and hear their reactions, watch entertainment guru George Pennacchio's report above.
