Mark Hamill surprises fans on 'Star Wars' ride at Disneyland

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, showed up on the Star Tours ride at Disneyland to surprise ''Star Wars'' fans. (HamillHimself/Twitter)

These Star Wars fans were ready for thrills, but what they weren't ready for was Luke Skywalker himself.

Mark Hamill showed up on the Star Tours ride at Disneyland as a surprise to fans ahead of the new film.

"The captain did mention something about a special passenger," a Disneyland worker announced to the riders beforehand. "Oh and the force is strong with this one."

Hamill's entrance was greeted with excited cheers as he asked, "There's no Star Wars fans here, are there?"

"It took me long enough- but my childhood dream of working Disneyland finally came true!" the actor tweeted.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
