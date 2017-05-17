'Modern Family' cast reflects on 8 seasons of love and laughter

The feeling of family is stronger than ever among the cast of the ABC sitcom "Modern Family."The show began back in 2009, and eight years later, their affection for one another continues to grow."We've been working together for eight years so your obviously either going to love each other or hate each other, but we love each other to pieces and honestly we have the best cast," said Ariel Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy on the hit show."I think back to what eight years meant for me as a kid. I think first through eighth grade, which just seemed like an eternity, and this eight years has just flown by. I'm really proud of all the work we've done. I think it's really been a mind-blowing experience," said Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the show.