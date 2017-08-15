New Roman Polanski acccuser comes forward

Another woman came forward Tuesday saying she was sexually victimized by film director Roman Polanski when she was a minor.Attorney Gloria Allred represents the woman, who was only being referred to as Robin.She says the incident happened in 1973 when she was 16 years old."The day after it happened, I did tell one friend Mr. Polanski had done that to me," Robin said. "The reason with this exception that I kept it to myself is that I didn't want my father to do something that might cause him to go to prison for the rest of his life."The new allegation has emerged 40 years after Polanski pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with 13-year-old Samantha Geimer. That was in 1977, and Polanski was released from prison after 42 days but fled the country before sentencing in Los Angeles.Polanski has lived as a fugitive abroad ever since and has been seeking to dispose of the case so he can travel without fear of arrest.Allred wants Polanski in a Los Angeles courtroom to be sentenced so her client can testify that there was at least one other victim."Any other defendant who is not rich and famous would be required to be present for a sentencing proceeding on a conviction for a felony committed against a child," Allred said.The Oscar-winning director lives in France. He is now 83.