Oscar ceremony prompts road closures in Hollywood

Current street/sidewalk closures and restrictions:

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue.



The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange and Highland, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access.



The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the Dolby Theatre portal.



The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to Orange, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access.



The pedestrian mid-block crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange

Street/sidewalk closures and restrictions slated to occur as ceremony approaches:

The Hawthorn Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet.

Hawthorn Avenue between Highland and Orange.

Orchid Street will close from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley.



Orange will close from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard.



The north and south sidewalks of Hawthorn Avenue will close from Highland to Orange.



The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close completely from Highland to Orange.



The west sidewalk of Highland will close from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard.



Johnny Grant Way from Highland to Orchid Street will close.

The remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange to Highland will close.



Orange will close from Hawthorn to Hollywood Boulevard.



The north and south sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to 300 feet east of Highland will close.



The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close directly in front of the north-south running Hawthorn Alley.



The east and west sidewalks of Highland from Hollywood Boulevard to Hawthorn will close.



The east sidewalk of Highland will close from Yucca Street south to the alley.



The north and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland intersection.



Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive, and from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.



Hawthorn Avenue will close between Orange Drive and La Brea, and from Highland and McCadden Place.



McCadden Place will close from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard.



Wilcox Avenue will close between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.



Also on Oscar Sunday, Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station. Regular service will resume at 6 a.m. Feb. 27.

