OSCARS

Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
All eyes will be on the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday evening, as 14-time nominee "La La Land" is favored to win best picture at an Academy Awards ceremony that may be the most political in Oscar history.

The musical love letter to Los Angeles, whose stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are nominated for best actress and best actor, could end up being the most Oscar-lauded film ever. That record is currently shared by "Titanic," Ben-Hur" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," which each received 11 statuettes.

"Hidden Figures," which depicts the contributions of black women scientists to America's space program amid 1960's racial prejudice, is also seen as a best picture front-runner. Also nominated are "Manchester by the Sea," "Arrival," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water," "Lion," "Manchester by the Sea" and critics' favorite "Moonlight."

In the best-actor category, Gosling's fellow nominees include "Fences" star Denzel Washington - who may add his third Academy Award to his mantle. "Manchester by the Sea's" Casey Affleck also got the nod, along with "Hacksaw Ridge's" Andrew Garfield and "Captain Fantastic's" Viggo Mortenson.

Stone's "La La Land" performance, as an actress trying to make it in Hollywood, has put her in strong contention in the best actress category. Yet she faces stiff competition from Golden Globe winner "Isabelle Huppert" of "Elle." The legendary Meryl Streep, described as "overrated" by President Donald Trump after she recently criticized him, is also up for "Florence Foster Jenkins." Rounding out the category are "Jackie's" Natalie Portman, and "Loving's" Ruth Negga.

All of the best supporting actress nominees appeared in best picture-nominated movies this year. They include practical shoe-in Viola Davis for "Fences," as well as "Michelle Williams" for "Manchester by the Sea," Octavia Spencer for "Hidden Figures," Nicole Kidman for "Lion" and Naomie Harris for "Moonlight."

Meanwhile, "Moonlight's" Mahershala Ali seems poised to take home the statuette for best supporting actor. Michael Shannon, of "Nocturnal Animals," is a dark horse in the category, which includes Jeff Bridges for "Hell or High Water," Lucas Hedges for "Manchester by the Sea" and Dev Patel for "Lion."

Jimmy Kimmel, who has twice helmed the Emmy Awards, will be hosting Academy Awards ceremony for the first time.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.
