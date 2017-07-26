Paparazzo injured while photographing Justin Bieber

Members of the Kardashian family arrive in an Aston Martin to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

Justin Bieber was involved in a collision in Beverly Hills that sent a paparazzo to the hospital Wednesday night, witnesses and officials said.Witnesses told Eyewitness News they saw Bieber in a black Dodge Ram strike the man, but it appeared to be an accident. There were many photographers at the scene with cameras flashing as Bieber left a church event at the Saban Theatre.Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were also at the scene, but were not involved in the collision. They just happened to be parked in the area, police said.The injured man was seen at the scene being treated by paramedics and then moved on a stretcher into an ambulance, his leg in a cast.Some time after the collision, Kardashian was seen with her sister Khloe and a friend in an Aston Martin arriving at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.Beverly Hills police said no one was cited or arrested at the scene and there was not believed to be any criminal activity involved.