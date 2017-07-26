ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Paparazzo injured while photographing Justin Bieber

A pedestrian was injured by a vehicle in Beverly Hills near Wilshire Boulevard and Hamilton Drive on Wednesday July 26, 2017.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Justin Bieber was involved in a collision in Beverly Hills that sent a paparazzo to the hospital Wednesday night, witnesses and officials said.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they saw Bieber in a black Dodge Ram strike the man, but it appeared to be an accident. There were many photographers at the scene with cameras flashing as Bieber left a church event at the Saban Theatre.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were also at the scene, but were not involved in the collision. They just happened to be parked in the area, police said.

The injured man was seen at the scene being treated by paramedics and then moved on a stretcher into an ambulance, his leg in a cast.

Members of the Kardashian family arrive in an Aston Martin to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.


Some time after the collision, Kardashian was seen with her sister Khloe and a friend in an Aston Martin arriving at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

Beverly Hills police said no one was cited or arrested at the scene and there was not believed to be any criminal activity involved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentjustin bieberkardashian familyBeverly HillsWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jason Bateman gets Hollywood star
Michael Jackson estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4M, jury finds
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
911 audio released of day Chester Bennington's body was found
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deputies chase stolen-car suspects from Compton to Anaheim
OC Fair ride shut down as precaution
1 dead, 7 hurt after spinning Ohio State Fair ride breaks apart
Jason Bateman gets Hollywood star
Brush fire erupts in foothills above Burbank; evacuation order issued
1 killed in shooting, car crash in City of Industry
Gov. Brown signs 1st-of-its-kind bill aimed at air pollution
Michael Jackson estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4M, jury finds
Show More
Machete-wielding, one-armed clown arrested in Maine
Driver, 18, who livestreamed deadly crash pleads not guilty
Herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos