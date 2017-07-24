ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Paula Patton talks about starring in ABC's limited series 'Somewhere Between'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Paula Patton about her new limited series on ABC. (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
What if you had the most awful day of your life, only to find out you had a chance to change the outcome?

"Somewhere Between," stars Paula Patton as "Laura Price," a local news producer in San Francisco helping the police hunt down a serial killer.

After the killer strikes this mother close to home, a twist of fate allows a reset, and Laura relives the week prior to the string of murders.

Patton talked about playing Laura and her role on this limited series, which she compared to a really long movie, but in a way that allowed for character exploration.

"We thought of this as a 10-hour movie, because certainly, there's an ending," Patton said.

As her character unravels the mysterious connection between herself and the killer, she realizes that changing fate could require the ultimate sacrifice.

"I didn't really know everything that she would become," Patton said. "I was kind of changing as she was changing as I was reading each new episode and that was really thrilling and exciting."

Patton teased viewers on Twitter with an amazing shot of the landscape the show used as its backdrop, but declined to say where it was taken.

"Maybe that was a bad idea because I want people to enjoy where it was meant to be, but we went to really cool places which aren't really where we are," Patton said.



One other reason to watch, 90's heartthrob Devon Sawa is among her co-stars!



"Somewhere Between" will make its series premiere on Monday, July 24th at 10/9c on The ABC Television Network.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentABC premieresABC
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Michael Phelps 'races' a shark, loses
'Black Panther,' 'Thor' make fans go wild at SDCC
YouTube star leaves Disney Channel amid Beverly Grove stunts
Dozens hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chase suspect killed, young daughter hurt in Santa Ana crash
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
Man killed after car lands on top of another in Paramount crash
Teen arrested in stabbing death of Apple Valley minister
Standoff with armed man in Dana Point ends with arrest, no injuries
La Verne brush fire threatening homes
Michael Phelps 'races' a shark, loses
Squirrel at NYC park attacks 5 people
Show More
Garth Brooks football camp helps SoCal kids
South LA streets flooded due to 24-inch water main break
Lucerne Valley brush fire burns 100 acres
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Apple Valley
9 dead in Texas immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong
More News
Top Video
Chase suspect killed, young daughter hurt in Santa Ana crash
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
Man killed after car lands on top of another in Paramount crash
South LA streets flooded due to 24-inch water main break
More Video