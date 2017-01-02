ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">The Trader Joe&#39;s float winning entry, the Tournament Special Trophy for exceptional merit: Trader Joe&#39;s, &#34;All Aboard! 50 years Of Serving The Best&#39;&#39; rolls along the Rose Parade. (AP Photo&#47;Michael Owen Baker)</span></div>
By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Here are the award-winning floats from the 128th annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

ANIMATION- Best animation and motion
Participant - Northwestern Mutual
Theme - Waves of Hope

BOB HOPE HUMOR- Most comical and amusing entry
Participant - La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association
Theme - Backyard Rocketeer

Craftsman Trophy
Exceptional achievement in showmanship and dramatic impact; limited to floats which exceed 55' in length.
Netflix
Soar Beyond Imagination

Crown City Innovation
Best Use of Imagination & Innovation to Advance the Art of Float Design.
24 Hour Fitness
Do More With Your 24

Directors'
Outstanding artistic merit in design and floral presentation.
Western Asset Management Company
Prosperity in the Wild

Extraordinaire Trophy
The most spectacular float including floats that do not retract to 55' in length.
Lucy Pet
Lucy Pet's Gnarly Crankin' K-9 Wave Maker

Fantasy
Most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination.
BDK, A Singpoli Affiliate
The Monkey King: Journey to Success

Founders'
Most beautiful float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization.
Cal Poly Universities
A New Leaf

Governor's
Best depiction of life in California.

Downey Rose Float Association
The Gold Rush

Grand Marshal's
Excellence in creative concept and design.
Farmers Insurance
We Came, We Saw, We Covered

International
Most beautiful entry from outside the 50 United States and the District of Columbia.
China Airlines
Return to the Beauty of Taiwan

Isabella Coleman
Best presentation of color and color harmony through floral use.
The UPS Store, Inc.
Books Bring Us Together

Judges' Special
Most spectacular in showmanship and dramatic impact.
Union Bank and The American Heart Association, Western States Affiliate
Keep the Beat Alive

Lathrop K. Leishman
Most beautiful non-commercial float.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation
To Honor & Remember Orlando

Mayor's
Most outstanding city entry - national or international.
Sierra Madre Rose Float Association
The Cat's Away

National
Best depiction of life in the U.S.A., past, present or future.
RAGÚ Pasta Sauce
Simmered in Tradition

Past Presidents Trophy

Most creative design and use of both floral and non-floral materials.
American Armenian Rose Float Association
Field of Dreams!

President's
Most effective floral use and presentation.
The Bachelor
Echoes of Love

Princess'
Most beautiful float 35' and under.
Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee, Inc.
Doing Good in the World

Queen's
Most effective use and display of roses in concept, design and presentation.
Miracle-Gro
Everything's Coming Up Roses

Sweepstakes
Most beautiful entry in the Parade with outstanding floral presentation and design.
Dole Packaged Foods
Spirit of Hawaii

Theme
Excellence in presenting Parade theme.
Donate Life
Teammates in Life

Tournament Special Trophy
Exceptional merit in multiple classifications including floats that do not retract to 55' in length.
Trader Joe's
All Aboard! 50 Years of Serving the Best...

Tournament Volunteers Trophy
Best floral design of Parade theme 35' in length and under.
Torrance Rose Float Association
Be Your Own Knight
