PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners

Here are the award-winning floats from the 128th annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.ANIMATION- Best animation and motionParticipant - Northwestern MutualTheme - Waves of HopeBOB HOPE HUMOR- Most comical and amusing entryParticipant - La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses AssociationTheme - Backyard RocketeerCraftsman TrophyExceptional achievement in showmanship and dramatic impact; limited to floats which exceed 55' in length.NetflixSoar Beyond ImaginationCrown City InnovationBest Use of Imagination & Innovation to Advance the Art of Float Design.24 Hour FitnessDo More With Your 24Directors'Outstanding artistic merit in design and floral presentation.Western Asset Management CompanyProsperity in the WildExtraordinaire TrophyThe most spectacular float including floats that do not retract to 55' in length.Lucy PetLucy Pet's Gnarly Crankin' K-9 Wave MakerFantasyMost outstanding display of fantasy and imagination.BDK, A Singpoli AffiliateThe Monkey King: Journey to SuccessFounders'Most beautiful float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization.Cal Poly UniversitiesA New LeafGovernor'sBest depiction of life in California.Downey Rose Float AssociationThe Gold RushGrand Marshal'sExcellence in creative concept and design.Farmers InsuranceWe Came, We Saw, We CoveredInternationalMost beautiful entry from outside the 50 United States and the District of Columbia.China AirlinesReturn to the Beauty of TaiwanIsabella ColemanBest presentation of color and color harmony through floral use.The UPS Store, Inc.Books Bring Us TogetherJudges' SpecialMost spectacular in showmanship and dramatic impact.Union Bank and The American Heart Association, Western States AffiliateKeep the Beat AliveLathrop K. LeishmanMost beautiful non-commercial float.AIDS Healthcare FoundationMayor'sMost outstanding city entry - national or international.Sierra Madre Rose Float AssociationThe Cat's AwayNationalBest depiction of life in the U.S.A., past, present or future.RAGÚ Pasta SauceSimmered in TraditionPast Presidents TrophyMost creative design and use of both floral and non-floral materials.American Armenian Rose Float AssociationField of Dreams!President'sMost effective floral use and presentation.The BachelorEchoes of LovePrincess'Most beautiful float 35' and under.Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee, Inc.Doing Good in the WorldQueen'sMost effective use and display of roses in concept, design and presentation.Miracle-GroEverything's Coming Up RosesSweepstakesMost beautiful entry in the Parade with outstanding floral presentation and design.Dole Packaged FoodsSpirit of HawaiiThemeExcellence in presenting Parade theme.Donate LifeTeammates in LifeTournament Special TrophyExceptional merit in multiple classifications including floats that do not retract to 55' in length.Trader Joe'sAll Aboard! 50 Years of Serving the Best...Tournament Volunteers TrophyBest floral design of Parade theme 35' in length and under.Torrance Rose Float AssociationBe Your Own Knight