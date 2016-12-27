PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years

Carrie Fisher rose to fame starring as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy that began with. She went on to publish the novel "Postcards from the Edge" in 1987, as well as the autobiographical book "Wishful Drinking" in 2008, "Shockaholic" in 2011 and her "The Princess Diarist" in 2016.Fisher suffered cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at Los Angeles International Airport and Fisher was transported to a nearby hospital.