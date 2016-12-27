ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their young daughter, Carrie Frances Fisher, in Hollywood, Jan. 2, 1957. (AP Photo)</span></div>
Carrie Fisher rose to fame starring as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy that began with Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in 1977. She went on to publish the novel "Postcards from the Edge" in 1987, as well as the autobiographical book "Wishful Drinking" in 2008, "Shockaholic" in 2011 and her "The Princess Diarist" in 2016.

Fisher suffered cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at Los Angeles International Airport and Fisher was transported to a nearby hospital.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritystar wars
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Ricky Harris, comedian from 'Everybody Hates Chris,' dies
Singer George Michael dies at 53; manager cites heart failure as cause
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Palmdale home
Mom walks 26 miles through snow to get help for family
3 arrested after man is shot at, attacked with bat in Moreno Valley
Post-Christmas melees break out at malls around the country
Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Santa Clarita
Show More
Ricky Harris, comedian from 'Everybody Hates Chris,' dies
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
1 dead, 1 injured in horse race during girl's 15th birthday party in Mexico
Amapola apologizes for bad tamales, promises full refunds
New Calif. laws will raise minimum wage, toughen gun restrictions
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos