ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">American singer and guitarist Chuck Berry poses with his Lifetime Achievement Award Feb. 28, 1984. (AP)</span></div>
Related Topics:
entertainment
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rock legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride turns 50 at Disneyland
Ready for the 'Dancing' premiere? The celebs are!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Rock legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90
Riverside police seize guns, drugs, cash after pursuit
Alleged drunk driver smashes into Fontana home, injuring two
Trump budget threatens to eliminate PBS funding
Jaime Pressly's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Loma Linda
West Hills pastor dies from West Nile virus
Show More
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
VIDEO: Gray whales in 'mating dance' off coast of Dana Point
Frenchman who allegedly grabbed soldier's gun at Paris airport shouted 'I'm here to die for Allah:' officials
LA seniors gather to protest proposed health care repeal bill
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos