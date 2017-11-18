P!nk scales building, rehearses high-flying AMA performance

Pop star P!nk scaled a building to get to the top as she rehearsed her performance for the American Music Awards."This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do," she said.Weeks of preparation inside the building led up to a dress rehearsal outside of the JW Marriott in downtown."I'm just afraid I'm going to get up there and be like, 'I don't know if I can do this,'" she said.For a moment, people wonder down below what will happen. Will P!nk muster the courage for a show-stopping opening number?And as usual, the daredevil performer didn't disappoint. AIR7 HD captured her delicate and dangerous movements from above as fans gazed up as she soared high above them."It's pretty amazing. I mean she's up there dancing on the side of a building," one fan said.She's a queen pushing the limits and keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.The American Music Awards will be on at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC.