ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

P!nk scales building, rehearses high-flying AMA performance

EMBED </>More Videos

Pop star P!nk scaled a building as she rehearsed a death-defying performance for the American Music Awards. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Pop star P!nk scaled a building to get to the top as she rehearsed her performance for the American Music Awards.

"This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do," she said.

Weeks of preparation inside the building led up to a dress rehearsal outside of the JW Marriott in downtown.

"I'm just afraid I'm going to get up there and be like, 'I don't know if I can do this,'" she said.

For a moment, people wonder down below what will happen. Will P!nk muster the courage for a show-stopping opening number?

And as usual, the daredevil performer didn't disappoint. AIR7 HD captured her delicate and dangerous movements from above as fans gazed up as she soared high above them.

"It's pretty amazing. I mean she's up there dancing on the side of a building," one fan said.

She's a queen pushing the limits and keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.

The American Music Awards will be on at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentpinkcelebrityamerican music awardsdancemusicmusic newsDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
MoviePass pushes more people to the theaters
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
'American Idol' judges say music comes first when looking at contestants
'Wait for Your Laugh' traces the life of singer and actress Rose Marie
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man posing as officer sought in Lakewood sex assault
2 boys dead, mother critical after crash involving sheriff's SUV
LA-based U.S. VETS helps veterans turn their lives around
IE high school freshman struck, killed by sheriff's vehicle
International Motorcycle Show rolls in to Long Beach
Billion-dollar landlords: Rental-home giant under fire for unsavory conditions
Mom of slain South Pasadena boy advocates for abuse victims
Dangers of fentanyl exposure lead to extreme measures by DEA
Show More
MoviePass pushes more people to the theaters
Navy air crew grounded over obscene image in sky
Fans prepare for big UCLA-USC rivalry game
$6,000 Pharrell x Adidas sneakers stolen from OC man
Study: People who own dogs live longer
More News
Top Video
Man posing as officer sought in Lakewood sex assault
LA-based U.S. VETS helps veterans turn their lives around
2 boys dead, mother critical after crash involving sheriff's SUV
Dangers of fentanyl exposure lead to extreme measures by DEA
More Video