Fireworks and the sounds of steam engines helped reopen one of Disneyland's most iconic attractions: the Disneyland Railroad.The train, which goes around the park, let guests aboard again after being closed for 18 months during part of the construction for the "Star Wars"-themed land - "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.""It has a direct connection to Walt and now with this new section, it just makes it better because Walt never wanted Disneyland to sit still. He wanted it to keep getting improved every day," John Lasseter said.Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, honored Walt Disney by riding one of the original animator's locomotives on the new track. Guests on the train will see all of their old favorite bits, but with some new twists.The park also celebrated the reopening of the Rivers of America, which includes the Mark Twain Riverboat and the Davey Crockett canoes.Imagineers hope guests who hop on the Disneyland Railroad will enjoy the new views and feel Walt's passion for the steam locomotives.The Disneyland Railroad officially opens to the public Saturday.