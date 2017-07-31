Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special

Charles and others will provide personal and touching stories of Diana set to archival and home movie footage of Diana from her childhood through her adult life. This rare opportunity to hear from many so close to the "the People's Princess" will share an intimate glimpse into her remarkable life.
Watch a clip here:
People Magazine features Diana on its newest cover:
The Story of Diana: Part One" airs August 9 at 9/8c, and "The Story of Diana: Part Two" airs August 10 at 9/8c on The ABC Television Network.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.