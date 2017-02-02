HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Racial profiling film 'Walking While Black' premieres in Santa Monica

EMBED </>More News Videos

Examining racial profiling in law enforcement, the documentary 'Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer' premiered in Santa Monica. (KABC)

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
The documentary "Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer" held its world premiere Wednesday in Santa Monica.

The film examines racial profiling in law enforcement and recounts painful stories of the past while offering solutions to curb future profiling incidents.

"I think police departments need an intervention," retired LAPD Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey said. "If you don't admit that there's a problem, then there's nothing to fix and so there's no harm in saying that we don't always get it right as police officers."

"It is a reminder of some of the things in law enforcement that we're not proud of," Santa Monica College Chief of Police Johnnie Adams said.

The film was a labor of love for director A.J. Ali and took four and a half years to complete.

"The next step is we need churches and schools and non-profits and even law enforcement agencies to license this film and bring us to their town so we can go there and do the screening, do a 'Q and A,' hold workshops and just spend time with people and teach people how to love each other again," Ali explained.

The word "love" in the title is also an acronym as explained by those involved with the film.

"L" stands for learning about your community and its people, "O" means to open your heart, "V" stands for volunteering yourself and "E" stands for empowering.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie premiereracial profilingracismAfrican Americanshollywood wrapSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Women underrepresented in director's chair, study finds
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
Legendary comedian Rich Little continues to dazzle with impersonations
7 first-time nominees vie for acting Oscars
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Little girl's costume change wows Disney World's Gaston
Women underrepresented in director's chair, study finds
Beyonce pregnant with twins
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Iranian man barred from US amid travel ban returns to Los Angeles
$20,000 reward offered in Compton unsolved double homicide
Venice-based Snapchat files for IPO, seeks to raise $3 billion
Drought-easing California snow heaviest in 22 years
Trump questions UC Berkeley funding after protest
Lancaster murder suspect considered armed and dangerous
Chase suspect speeds through traffic before capture in Boyle Heights
Show More
Families devastated after LA adoption agency abruptly shuts down
'Get off your phone': Day care touches nerves w/ cellphone sign
Doctor stranded after Trump's travel ban returns to US
Pet of the Week: 3-year-old terrier mix named Muffin
Fullerton students arrested for alleged school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Chase suspect speeds through traffic before capture in Boyle Heights
Lancaster murder suspect considered armed and dangerous
$20,000 reward offered in Compton unsolved double homicide
Schwarzenegger offers to switch jobs after Trump's 'Apprentice' dig
More Video