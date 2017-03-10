Richard Simmons is fine, LAPD says after welfare check

Richard Simmons is fine, according to an LAPD detective who did a welfare check on the popular fitness guru in recent days.Simmons has been missing from the public eye and is the subject of a popular podcast called "Missing Richard Simmons."The frenzy about Simmons' whereabouts is heating up thanks to the podcast, which is hosted by Dan Taberski, a filmmaker who describes himself as a friend of Simmons.In the latest episode, longtime friend and former masseuse Mauro Oliveira alleged that Simmons was being held hostage by his long time housekeeper, who won't let him out of the house.Simmons' publicist denied the allegations, saying the star simply decided to step back from the spotlight and live a more private life.ABC News confirmed that LAPD did a welfare check. The detective described Simmons as a nice guy, funny, intelligent and articulate, saying Simmons "is just taking some time for himself."The LAPD detective said Simmons could not have been nicer. He's getting older, but he is still in pretty good shape, the detective said.