Ringo Starr turns 77, hosts annual Peace and Love celebration in Hollywood

Ringo Starr rang in his 77th birthday with his annual Peace and Love celebration surrounded by friends and family in Hollywood. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Ringo Starr rang in his 77th birthday with his annual Peace and Love celebration.

The Beatle was surrounded by family and friends for what's becoming a growing phenomenon celebrated in more than a dozen countries.

"It's still Peace and Love. The good news about it is that Peace and Love is getting bigger," Ringo said.

At Capitol Records in Hollywood at noon the celebration began for the ninth year in a row. Two people who never miss the event were sing-songwriter Joe Walsh and his wife Marjorie.

For Joe, it goes way back to the Beatles.

Ringo kept tradition alive with the tossing of the Peace and Love bracelets. He also handed out cookies to the crowd.

Next up for Ringo is an album due out in September called "Give More Love."
