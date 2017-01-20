RocktheDots with Minnie Mouse for National Polka Dot Day

Minnie Mouse has been a tastemaker and style icon for decades. Now, the beloved Disney character has inspired a new photo series and video art piece that coincides with National Polka Dot Day on January 22.
Created by fine art photographer Gray Malin, the video features people walking on a red carpet, each carrying white parasols, creating the distinct impression of white polka dots. The photographer took inspiration from Minnie's trademark polka dot style sense.
"The video piece showcases the movement that comprises the key stills of the series. Malin used his artistic eye to create a glamorous visual that highlights Minnie's fun-loving personality and the glitz of Tinseltown from a whole new perspective," according to a press release.
Malin said that he was inspired by the character's impact on style and her accomplishments in making polka dots famous around the world.
"Her red with white polka dot dress and the classic red carpet have always been symbolic of Hollywood to me," Malin said. "I consider Minnie one of Hollywood's most iconic leading ladies, so the red carpet seemed like a fitting setting for a collection that celebrates her timeless style."
The release of the video and photo series coincides with National Polka Dot day on January 22.
"This year, in celebration of this legacy and an upcoming collaboration between designer Olympia Le-Tan, Disney and Uniqlo, Olympia Le-Tan designed a custom dress and clutch handbag for Minnie Mouse which she will wear to a Hollywood dinner. The original polka dotted dress and clutch take inspiration from Olympia Le-Tan's Minnie-themed collaboration with Uniqlo which will be available globally in Uniqlo stores this Spring," according to the press release.
Fans are encouraged "rock the dots" on National Polka Dot Day by wearing their best polka dot fashion at Disney Parks across the country. Fans can also celebrate by following @MinnieStyle on Instagram and sharing their polka dot fashion online with the #RockTheDots and #MinnieStyle hashtags.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios, Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
#RocktheDots with Minnie Mouse for National Polka Dot Day
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories