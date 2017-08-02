The Terminator turned 70 on Sunday and shared a video of himself getting some hula lessons with Sylvester Stallone and Tom Arnold.
"All of your birthday messages mean the world to me," the former governor wrote on Twitter. "Thank you. I always say to stay hungry, so here's a video of bday party hula lessons."
All of your birthday messages mean the world to me. Thank you. I always say to stay hungry, so here's a video of bday party hula lessons. pic.twitter.com/G86Qx7XTM1— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 1, 2017