Arnold Schwarzenegger is dancing into his 70s and he's doing it with a couple of old friends.The Terminator turned 70 on Sunday and shared a video of himself getting some hula lessons with Sylvester Stallone and Tom Arnold."All of your birthday messages mean the world to me," the former governor wrote on Twitter. "Thank you. I always say to stay hungry, so here's a video of bday party hula lessons."