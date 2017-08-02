ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Schwarzenegger celebrates 70th birthday hula dancing with Stallone, Tom Arnold

Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 70 and shared a video of him learning to hula with old friends Sylvester Stallone and Tom Arnold. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Arnold Schwarzenegger is dancing into his 70s and he's doing it with a couple of old friends.

The Terminator turned 70 on Sunday and shared a video of himself getting some hula lessons with Sylvester Stallone and Tom Arnold.

"All of your birthday messages mean the world to me," the former governor wrote on Twitter. "Thank you. I always say to stay hungry, so here's a video of bday party hula lessons."

