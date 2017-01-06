HOLLYWOOD WRAP

"Silence" holds premiere at Directors Guild of America
EMBED </>More News Videos

Exploring the persecution of two Jesuit priests, Martin Scorsese's "Silence" held a premiere at the DGA Thursday night.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
While currently in limited release, Martin Scorsese's latest film "Silence" held a premiere at the Directors Guild of America Thursday night.

The Paramount Pictures film takes place in 17th century Japan, where two Jesuit priests, played by Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, travel to locate their mentor at a time when Catholicism was outlawed.

"It explores the idea of what it is to live a life of faith, a true life of faith, and it doesn't offer very many easy answers, but the story is a thrilling story," Garfield said.

"Silence" is rated R for some disturbing and violent content.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood wrapmoviemovie premiereliam neesoncatholic churchLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
How 'La La Land' traffic dance scene was made
New Christmas weekend movies include 'Sing,' 'Passengers,' 'Patriots Day'
James Torme performs father's 'The Christmas Song'
'Rogue One' director hopes for lasting cultural impact for the film
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Viola Davis receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds remembered in private service
"A Monster Calls' with Liam Neeson touches on serious issues
2017 Coachella lineup headlined by Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
Car recovered in suspicious case of missing NoHo couple
Apple Valley dad arrested on suspicion of murdering 8-yr-old son
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
Anthem hackers acted on behalf of foreign gov't, officials say
SB 15 Freeway reopened after suspect shoots at officers near Baker
Sears, Kmart to close 150 stores, Macy's closing 68 stores
Show More
Teen wears suit to niece's birth
Prosecutors in Robert Durst trial say witnesses may be in danger
Tilikum, orca that killed trainer at SeaWorld Orlando, has died
NASA's best photos of 2016
Man convicted in 1984 Santa Ana murder pushing for new trial
More News
Top Video
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
Prosecutors in Robert Durst trial say witnesses may be in danger
Anthem hackers acted on behalf of foreign gov't, officials say
Man convicted in 1984 Santa Ana murder pushing for new trial
More Video