"Silence" holds premiere at Directors Guild of America

While currently in limited release, Martin Scorsese's latest film "Silence" held a premiere at the Directors Guild of America Thursday night.The Paramount Pictures film takes place in 17th century Japan, where two Jesuit priests, played by Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, travel to locate their mentor at a time when Catholicism was outlawed."It explores the idea of what it is to live a life of faith, a true life of faith, and it doesn't offer very many easy answers, but the story is a thrilling story," Garfield said."Silence" is rated R for some disturbing and violent content.